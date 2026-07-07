Drone strike hits a third tanker near Hormuz

Shafaq News- Hormuz

An unidentified drone struck a third oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, causing minor structural damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated on Tuesday.

UKMTO said the incident caused no injuries or environmental damage, adding that the vessel continued its voyage to its next destination after the attack.

UKMTO WARNING 003/NOV/2023 UPDATE 001BOARDINGUKMTO are aware that a vessel was boarded by unauthorised persons in position 1209N 04416E (53NM south west of Aden, Yemen). Warnings - 2023 (https://t.co/5An1YH0JyE)#MartimeSecurity #Marsec pic.twitter.com/efeBxMqT1f — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 26, 2023

The latest incident follows two earlier attacks involving a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker and a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier in the waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman.

Iranian state media confirmed the attack on the LNG tanker, saying "the vessel had violated navigation instructions."

The incidents occurred despite a temporary agreement between the United States and Iran that included measures to maintain maritime navigation during a period of reduced tensions. However, disagreements remain over approved transit routes and the management of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping corridors.