Diyala logs 38 suicide cases by early July

Shafaq News- Diyala

Diyala recorded 38 suicide cases from the beginning of 2026 through early July, including among school students, a security source in the eastern Iraqi province told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The cases involved both men and women, with methods varying between firearms, hanging, and medication overdose, while contributing factors included psychological issues, financial difficulties, and economic and living pressures.

In 2025, Diyala reported 40 suicide cases, with nearly half involving young people, adolescents, or elderly people. Financial pressures, accumulated debt, and family or marital disputes were among the main contributing factors.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases