Baghdad, Diyala record four suicides in hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Diyala

Four suicide cases were reported within hours on Monday in Baghdad and Diyala, according to security sources.

In Diyala, three people took their own lives in separate incidents in Baqubah. The cases involved a Health Department employee in his forties who died after hanging himself, a university student who was found dead at her home, and a man in his thirties who suffered from mental health issues.

In the Iraqi capital, a man born in 1970 died after hanging himself at his home.

Preliminary information and initial investigations pointed to psychological problems as a common factor in the four cases.

According to a 2025 report by Iraq’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the country records an average of 55 to 70 suicides per month, with cases rising from roughly 1,100 in 2022 to about 1,300 in 2023 and nearing 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases