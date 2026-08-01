Stray dog attacks injure two in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Two people were wounded in separate encounters with stray dogs in Kirkuk province, a medical source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

A young man was admitted to hospital after a stray dog incident in the Daraman area left him with wounds in two parts of his body. A child is also receiving medical care after a group of dogs bit him in the Al-Wasiti neighborhood, causing injuries of varying severity.

No further details were available about the victims’ medical conditions.

Iraq has more than 500,000 stray dogs nationwide, including over 100,000 in Baghdad, according to figures from the capital’s Municipality. In January, Iraq’s Health Ministry reported that more than 46,600 injuries linked to dog bites and scratches were recorded across the country in 2025, along with 18 rabies-related deaths.

Read more: Deadly dog attacks: Who protects Iraq’s neighborhoods?