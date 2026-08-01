Iraq, Turkiye to begin Ceyhan oil exports under new deal

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi and Turkish companies will begin operations under a new agreement to transport crude oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline to the Port of Ceyhan, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi announced on Saturday.

Al-Zaidi called the deal a “strategic milestone” for restoring Iraqi crude flows through the pipeline and expanding economic cooperation with Turkiye. Baghdad and Ankara, he added, are finalizing a broader framework covering oil, electricity, water resources, and other areas of mutual interest.

Today, Iraq and Türkiye achieved an important strategic milestone to ensure the uninterrupted flow of our oil exports and strengthen economic cooperation. The two sides signed an agreement on the transportation and loading of Iraqi crude oil through the Iraq–Türkiye Pipeline to… — علي فالح الزيدي (@AliFalihAlzaidy) August 1, 2026

Earlier today, Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi signed the one-year agreement with the Turkish side to transport Iraqi crude through the pipeline at a minimum rate of 750,000 barrels per day pending the completion of the wider framework.