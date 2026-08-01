Iraq, Turkiye to begin Ceyhan oil exports under new deal

Iraq, Turkiye to begin Ceyhan oil exports under new deal
2026-08-01T14:43:30+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi and Turkish companies will begin operations under a new agreement to transport crude oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline to the Port of Ceyhan, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi announced on Saturday.

Al-Zaidi called the deal a “strategic milestone” for restoring Iraqi crude flows through the pipeline and expanding economic cooperation with Turkiye. Baghdad and Ankara, he added, are finalizing a broader framework covering oil, electricity, water resources, and other areas of mutual interest.

Earlier today, Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi signed the one-year agreement with the Turkish side to transport Iraqi crude through the pipeline at a minimum rate of 750,000 barrels per day pending the completion of the wider framework.

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