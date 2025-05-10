82% increase: Iraq’s oil exports to Turkiye hit +$1.6B in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports to Turkiye have generated $1.649 billion in 2024, marking an 82% increase compared to four years ago.

According to recorded data, the exported volume accounted for roughly 2% of Iraq’s overall oil exports worldwide.

Petroleum oils and products derived from bituminous minerals made up the bulk of the shipments, valued at $1.24 billion.

Additional petroleum-based commodities, including petroleum coke, bitumen, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), contributed another $409.7 million.