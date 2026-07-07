Iran warns of strong action after new US strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned on Wednesday that it would take "decisive" measures to protect the country's interests and national security following new US strikes on Iranian targets after attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the “US had repeatedly violated the memorandum of understanding between the two countries,” adding that the latest US strikes and Washington's decision to reimpose restrictions on Iranian oil sales are “a clear breach of the agreement.”

US forces launched a series of "powerful" strikes against targets in Iran in response to “attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).The strikes were intended to impose heavy costs on Iran for targeting commercial shipping "crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway," CENTCOM said, adding that the Iranianattackswere "unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."