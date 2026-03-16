Iran says Strait of Hormuz open under conditions

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Strait of Hormuz is not completely closed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday, stating that vessels may still pass through the strategic waterway under specific conditions, while ships considered hostile to Iran are barred.

In a press conference, he explained that the United States, Israel, and their supporters “cannot use the Strait of Hormuz to harm Iran,” describing the policy as consistent with international law.

Baghaei added that countries not involved in what Tehran describes as the military aggression against Iran “may transit the strait after coordinating with and obtaining permission from Iran’s armed forces.” He also reaffirmed that Iran had previously called on regional states not to allow their territory to be used for attacks against the country.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important energy transit routes, carrying a large share of global oil exports. Tehran’s effective restrictions on the passage through the strait, imposed in response to recent US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, have disrupted global energy and trade flows, pushing prices higher.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said gas prices in the European Union rose by 50% during the first ten days of the conflict, while oil prices increased by 27%. The surge raised the EU’s fossil fuel import costs by about three billion euros (approximately $3.5 billion). Oil prices climbed above $104 per barrel in early trading on Monday, as the war’s impact continues across the Gulf region, where Iran has continued launching drones and missiles.