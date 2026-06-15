Duhok mosque loudspeaker rules spark debate

Shafaq News- Duhok

The decision by the Duhok Directorate of Endowments (Awqaf) to regulate loudspeaker volumes in mosques has sparked debate, with supporters calling it a necessary step to reduce noise and overlapping broadcasts, while critics argued it could affect the Islamic call to prayer.

Denying the claim, the Directorate said the measure does not target the adhan (Islamic prayer calling) and is intended only to regulate sound levels inside and outside mosques.

Abdul Razzaq Kofli, deputy director-general of the Directorate, told Shafaq News that the decision applies across all six districts of Duhok province and was introduced following requests and proposals from worshippers and residents living near mosques.

He noted that Duhok province has 1,106 mosques, clarifying that the directorate is working to improve their performance and organize the use of loudspeakers.

The issue is not about preventing or reducing the call to prayer, he argued, explaining that it is about addressing significant differences in volume levels between mosques. “Some operate at very low levels, while others use loudspeakers at excessively high volumes.”

According to Kofli, the proximity of some mosques to one another can also lead to overlapping calls to prayer and prayer recitations, affecting worshippers’ concentration and creating audio disturbances in certain neighborhoods. He vowed the directorate will continue implementing the measure, adding that, alongside criticism, the directorate has received messages of appreciation from worshippers and residents who said the changes improved audio quality and reduced noise disturbances.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Duhok —haven and hardship in Iraqi Kurdistan's frontier