Boston turns Iraqi before World Cup clash with Norway

Shafaq News- Boston

Iraqi fans on Monday gathered across Boston ahead of Iraq’s World Cup opener against Norway, turning the city’s buildup into a diaspora rally before a Group I test against Erling Haaland’s side on June 17 at 01:00 Baghdad time.

For Iraq, the night carries two layers: the emotion of a long-awaited World Cup return and the immediate football challenge of facing Norway’s strongest generation in decades. Haaland and Martin Odegaard give Norway the clearer favorite’s profile, but Iraqi coach Graham Arnold has framed the match as a chance to play without fear.

The scenes in Boston reflected that mood. Supporters arrived from across the United States, Canada, and neighboring countries, gathering near the team hotel and in public areas with Iraqi flags, chants, and national songs ahead of kickoff.

Several supporters expressed that they came to witness Iraq’s return to the world stage and back the Lions of Mesopotamia throughout the full 90 minutes, hoping the team can deliver a result that resonates with Iraqis at home and abroad.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken acknowledged before the match that his side are favorites against Iraq, but stressed that does not guarantee victory. Football is decided “on the pitch, not on paper,” where small details can settle matches.

Solbakken’s team reached the World Cup with eight wins from eight qualifiers, scoring 37 goals and conceding five. Haaland scored 16 goals during the campaign, while Odegaard dismissed fitness concerns and confirmed he is ready for the opener.

The Norwegian coach also described his side’s second match against Senegal as evenly balanced despite Senegal’s higher FIFA ranking, and stated that France remain the group’s toughest opponent because of their quality and international experience.

That makes Iraq’s opener against Norway the most direct opportunity to collect early points before the schedule tightens. In the expanded 48-team format, a draw can carry value and a defeat is not fatal, but France and Senegal leave little room for a slow start.

Arnold has sought to turn that reality into a psychological advantage. The Australian coach rejected the “Group of Death” label and instead described Iraq’s section as the “Group of Excitement,” arguing there is no pressure on his team because many expect it to lose all three matches.

Instead, he said, the players must cross the white line with courage, energy, and passion.

The Guardian reported that Arnold lived in Baghdad for months to understand the players’ culture, daily routines, training conditions, prayer times, and the effects of the climate. He later banned social media to reduce pressure and negativity around the squad.

Communication also became part of the football plan. Arnold explained that most of the squad speak Arabic, while several Europe-born players are more comfortable in English, prompting him to organize the team with English-speaking players on one side, Arabic-speaking players on the other, and bilingual players through the spine to facilitate communication.