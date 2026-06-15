Cape Verde shock Spain in World Cup debut

Shafaq News- Atlanta

Cape Verde held European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw in their World Cup debut on Monday, producing one of the tournament’s biggest surprises and immediately reshaping Group H.

Spain entered the match as the group favorite and one of the leading contenders in the tournament, but Cape Verde turned their first appearance on the World Cup stage into a disciplined defensive stand at Atlanta Stadium.

Spain dominated almost everything except the scoreline, finishing with 27 goal attempts and nearly 75% possession but failing to find a way past 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha.

Vozinha became the face of Cape Verde’s historic night. The veteran keeper was named player of the match after denying Spain repeatedly, then left the pitch in tears after securing his country’s first World Cup point.

Cape Verde’s plan was clear from the start –the African debutants defended deep in a five-man low block, crowded their own penalty area, and forced Spain to move the ball from side to side without creating enough clean openings.

Vozinha saved from Pedri in the first half, Ferran Torres struck the crossbar, and the Cape Verde keeper later clawed away a Mikel Oyarzabal header before Aymeric Laporte was also denied before halftime.

Luis de la Fuente’s side resumed control after the break, but the pressure did not turn into a breakthrough. Fabian Ruiz missed from distance, Oyarzabal mistimed a close-range header, and Spain’s final ball remained short of the level expected from the European champions.

De la Fuente waited until the 70th minute to introduce Lamine Yamal and Mikel Merino, with Yamal immediately changing the mood on the right. The teenager stretched Cape Verde’s defense, but even his late involvement could not unlock the match.

Cape Verde also survived the final push. Oyarzabal had a late effort blocked after a Yamal pass, while Cape Verde threatened at the other end and even earned a late corner as Spain’s frustration deepened.

The result gave Cape Verde exactly the kind of opening its coach Bubista had demanded before kickoff. The team “didn’t come here just to take part,” but to compete and show the country’s identity on the world stage.

For Spain, the draw is an early warning. Group H also includes Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, leaving De la Fuente’s side under pressure to respond quickly after dropping two points in a match they were expected to control.