Five potential successors line up for FIFA leadership

Shafaq News- Zurich

Speculation is mounting over potential successors to FIFA Chaieman Gianni Infantino, media outlets said on Monday.

The speculation reportedly comes after Infantino scrapped a proposal to sell stakes in a company managing FIFA competitions to private investors following opposition from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The plan triggered criticism over FIFA's governance and decision-making, with several football bodies calling for changes in the organization's leadership.

Infantino still enjoys the backing of a majority of FIFA's 211 member associations. However, UEFA along with the AFC and the CONCACAF, have objected his leadership style, with some calling for his resignation.

Five names have emerged as potential candidates to replace him:

Aleksander Ceferin (58), UEFA president, has positioned himself as an alternative to Infantino and has criticized lengthy leadership tenures. His current term at UEFA is nearing its end.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi (52), president of Paris Saint-Germain, chairman of the European Club Association, and a member of UEFA's Executive Committee. Although he has denied any intention to run, he remains one of the leading names under discussion.

Mattias Grafstrom (45), FIFA's current secretary general and a close ally of Infantino. Media reports suggest he sees an opportunity to enter the presidential race.

Victor Montagliani (60), president of CONCACAF since 2016, has been among the most prominent opponents of Infantino's investment proposals.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa (60), president of the AFC, previously challenged Infantino in the 2016 FIFA presidential election. He is regarded as one of the leading Arab candidates after the AFC rejected Infantino's investment plans and called for a more consultative and greater respect for FIFA's institutional governance.