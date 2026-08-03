Trump: Iran faces deal or total surrender

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran faces a choice between reaching an agreement or total surrender, describing Iran's leadership as incredibly deceptive.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “Iran requests meetings while simultaneously denying any talks are taking place,” and Iran calls for negotiations while “continuing to repeat its usual claims that it will forcibly control the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The strait remains under full US control,” Trump claimed, reaffirming that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

Earlier in the day, Iran ruled out new negotiations with the United States, with the Foreign Ministry indicating that Tehran would neither receive US delegations nor send representatives for talks as tensions remained high over the Strait of Hormuz.