IRGC commander: Forces ready in northwest Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian units deployed in the country's northwest are prepared to counter any threat from foreign adversaries and armed groups, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, said Monday.

In a statement, he said the Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada’a Headquarters were positioned to “respond to any miscalculation by enemies from outside the region and by terrorist groups.”

The headquarters is the IRGC's regional command for Iran's northwestern border areas, overseeing the Iranian provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, and Kermanshah along the frontiers with Iraq and Turkiye.

Iran's northwest forms the country's border with the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq governed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), where several Iranian Kurdish opposition parties maintain bases. The area has been the site of a long-running confrontation between the IRGC and those groups.

Karami's statement follows a sustained campaign of missile and drone strikes on the headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition parties based in the Kurdistan Region. The strikes have continued since the start of the war on Iran in February 2026.

Earlier today, Brigadier General Mojtaba Jafari, an adviser to the army's commander-in-chief, stated that Iran's army carried out 14 ground operations in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, two provinces in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran claims US damage