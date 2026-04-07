A whole civilization will die tonight if Iran does not make a deal, says Trump

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The US President Donald Trump re-exhorted Iran to make a deal by his ​Tuesday deadline, saying a "whole civilization ​will die tonight, never to be back again" if ⁠an agreement is not ​reached to end ​the conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he doesn’t want that ‌to ⁠happen, “but it probably will," adding that "We ⁠will find out tonight, one of ​the most important ​moments ⁠in the long and complex history of ⁠the ​World."

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any escalation by the United States to the “red lines” would be met with a response extending beyond the regional scope.

In a statement, the IRGC said Iran could target infrastructure linked to the United States and its partners, potentially disrupting their access to energy resources in the region, particularly oil and gas, for years, stressing that “Tehran had not initiated attacks on civilian targets but would respond in kind if subjected to similar strikes.”

It added that Iran had exercised what “maximum restraint” toward US regional partners in consideration of neighborly relations, noting that “these considerations no longer apply.” The IRGC also stated that it had previously taken specific considerations into account when selecting targets for retaliation, but “all such constraints and considerations have now been lifted.”

Meanwhile, global attention is focused on the expiration of Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 3:00 a.m. Tehran time on Wednesday.