US, Israel Strike Iran's Infrastructure facilities

Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States and Israel carried out strikes on multiple infrastructure facilities in Iran, targeting bridges and railway lines, resulting in the deaths of two people, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

Airstrikes hit the Yahya Abad Bridge in central Iran and another bridge along the Tabriz–Zanjan highway in the country’s northwest. Reports also indicated heavy bombardment in Karaj, a city that hosts oil export storage facilities, where electricity outages were recorded following the attacks.

The Israeli military said it had completed a wave of strikes on “dozens of sites linked to the Iranian regime.”

Separately, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the US military body responsible for operations in the Middle East, released images showing fighter jets taking off from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to conduct strikes in Iran, adding that carrier-based aircraft continue to carry out operations.