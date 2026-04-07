PSM’s Al-Sadr still rejects Al-Maliki comeback as Iraqi PM, aide says

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr has not signaled support for nominating State of Law Coalition head Nouri Al-Maliki as prime minister, Al-Sadr’s aide Salah Al-Obaidi told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Al-Obaidi said statements circulating on social media claiming Al-Sadr could back Al-Maliki if Shiite factions reached consensus were fabricated and published through a “suspicious” account.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, parliament’s largest bloc, formally nominated Al-Maliki in January, but government formation has stalled amid disputes over electing a president, the constitutional step required before naming a premier. Parliament has scheduled April 11 for a session to elect a president, though similar timelines have often slipped during prolonged negotiations.

In November 2025, the PSM opposed Al-Maliki’s nomination, with a senior official telling Shafaq News on condition of anonymity that it represented “a continuation of failure and corruption,” warning the movement could take action if efforts to return him to power proceed.

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