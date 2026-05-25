Iranian officials in Doha for talks on Hormuz and uranium

Shafaq News- Doha

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday to discuss the possibility of reaching an agreement between Tehran and Washington, Reuters reported on Monday.

The ongoing discussions between the Iranian delegation and Qatari officials are focused primarily on the Strait of Hormuz and highly enriched uranium, the agency said, adding that the governor of the Central Bank of Iran is also part of the delegation, with discussions expected to address the possible release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a final agreement.

A framework agreement with Iran is “95% there,” Fox News revealed on Sunday, noting that negotiators are currently haggling over language detailing Tehran’s nuclear stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing US officials, the outlet indicated that the deal could be signed either “today or tomorrow,” with US President Donald Trump inclined to give Iran “5, 6, 7 days” to push the agreement over the line.