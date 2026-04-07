Israel strikes Iran petrochemical facility, warns against rail use

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Israeli military on Tuesday said it struck military-linked infrastructure inside Iran, including a petrochemical facility tied to weapons production, as Iranian missile fire triggered sirens and impacts across central Israel and the south.

A wide wave of air raids carried out on Monday targeted what the military described as central infrastructure across Iran, including a petrochemical facility in Shiraz used by Iranian armed forces to produce nitric acid —an essential material in manufacturing explosives and components for ballistic missiles. It called the site one of the few remaining complexes producing such materials, following earlier strikes on major petrochemical facilities, including in Mahshahr.

#عاجل ❌جيش الدفاع هاجم في شيراز مجمعًا بتروكيميائيًا إضافيًا يعتبر أحد المجمعات القليلة المتبقية لإنتاج مكونات كيميائية حيوية للمتفجرات ومواد تُستخدم في الصواريخ الباليستية في إيران⭕️أنجز سلاح الجو أمس (الاثنين) غارة جوية واسعة استهدفت عدة مناطق في إيران مستهدفًا بنى تحتية… pic.twitter.com/b1EgRWGhY9 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 7, 2026

The operation also targeted a large ballistic missile system site in northwestern Iran, which, according to the Israeli military, had been used to launch dozens of missiles toward Israel. The strike reportedly hit the site while personnel were present, identified as involved in planning and carrying out attacks.

A separate warning urged civilians in Iran to avoid trains and railway infrastructure until 9 p.m. local time, cautioning that proximity to such areas could put lives at risk.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى جميع مستخدمي القطارات في ايران⭕️حرصًا على سلامتكم نرجوكم عدم استخدام القطارات في أنحاء ايران من هذه اللحظة وحتى الساعة التاسعة مساء بتوقيت إيران. ⭕️التواجد في القطارات او بالقرب من السكك الحديدية يعرض حياتكم للخطر. https://t.co/pk68wPaiaR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 7, 2026

In Israel, sirens warning of incoming rockets and missiles were activated across multiple regions, including central areas, the coastal plain, the Galilee, and the southern city of Eilat, with alerts also reported in Karmiel.

Emergency services identified multiple impact sites in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Rosh HaAyin, and Ramat Hasharon, along with interceptor debris in the Tel Aviv area. Magen David Adom said there were no immediate indications of casualties from the barrages, which also targeted Eilat and the Arava region. Israeli media alleged that some missiles appeared to split mid-flight, with explosions heard in southern areas.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported explosions in several locations, including neighborhoods in Tehran such as Hashemi and Jorjani streets, as well as renewed strikes in Karaj and Qods west of the capital, with damage cited near Mehrabad International Airport. Additional blasts were also noted on Kish Island, near a suspected ammunition site south of Isfahan and across parts of the city, while more than 20 large explosions were recorded in Tabriz and heavy strikes in Qazvin.