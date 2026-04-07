Kurdish president denounces deadly drone strike on home in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday condemned the overnight drone strike on a civilian home in Zargazawi village on the outskirts of Erbil province, which killed a married couple, as “a terrorist act.”

On X, Barzani stressed that “such incidents are unacceptable” and urged Baghdad to fulfill its responsibilities by preventing further attacks and ensuring accountability, while calling for stronger measures to protect civilians in the Region.

زۆر بە توندی سەرکۆنەی ئەو هێرشە تيرۆرستييه‌ ده‌كه‌م كه‌ دره‌نگانى شه‌وى ڕابردوو به‌ درۆن كرايه‌ سه‌ر ماڵی هاووڵاتیيه‌ك لە گوندى زه‌رگه‌زه‌ويى سه‌ر به‌ پارێزگاى هه‌ولێر و له‌ ئه‌نجامدا زۆر به‌داخه‌وه‌ دوو هاوسه‌ر شه‌هيد بوون.پرسە و سەرەخۆشیی قووڵم ئاراستەی بنەماڵە و کەسوکاری… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 7, 2026

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also described the targeting of civilians and private property as a “war crime,” calling on the international community to end “unjustified aggression against Kurdish civilians.”

زۆر غەمبار و دڵگرانم بە بیستنی هەواڵی هێرشی درۆنی بۆ سەر ماڵی پێشمەرگەیەک لە سنووری هەولێر کە بووە هۆی شەهیدبوونی خۆی و خێزانەکەی. بە هەموو شێوەیەک ئەم تاوانە قێزەونە، سەرکۆنە و تاوانباران شەرمەزار دەکەم. بە ئامانجگرتنی خەڵکی سیڤیل و ماڵی هاووڵاتییان، تاوانی جەنگە و داوای خەڵکی… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 7, 2026

Since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has faced a wave of incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga-affiliated positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure. The US-based Community Peacemaker Teams documented 474 cases, including 179 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.

Erbil alone has recorded more than 500 drone incidents since tensions escalated, according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began