Couple killed in Iran-linked drone strike buried in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil on Tuesday held a funeral for a couple killed in a drone strike on their home, as authorities blamed the attack on Iran.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that mourners gathered in the village of Zargazawi to pay respects to Mousa Anwar Rasool and Mozhda Asaad Hassan, who were killed when an explosive-laden drone hit their house overnight.

Our agency's footage showed the funeral, the victims’ graves, and damage to the house.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon

The Kurdistan Region’s counter-terrorism directorate said the drone was launched from Iranian territory, describing the attack as a violation of international law and a “war crime.”

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani later condemned the strike, calling it unacceptable and urging Baghdad to act to prevent further attacks on civilians.

Read more: Kurdish leaders condemn the attack