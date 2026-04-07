Kurdistan blames Iran for Peshmerga member killing

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs on Tuesday accused Iran and Iraqi ”outlawed armed groups” of carrying out five drone attacks that targeted Peshmerga-linked locations.

The ministry said three drones launched from Iran struck the home of Peshmerga member Mousa Anwar in Erbil, killing him and his wife, while two explosive drones hit a position in Raparin.

It urged Baghdad to take urgent action.

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had condemned the attack, calling the targeting of civilians a “terrorist act” and a “war crime."

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