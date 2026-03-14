Multiple drone blasts across Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone struck a house in Erbil’s Karizan neighborhood, the second such incident in the area today, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The extent of damage in Erbil remains unclear.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, a drone detonated over Raparin city, causing a loud explosion heard across surrounding neighborhoods. Preliminary information indicated that the blast occurred midair, with no further details yet on its cause or potential impact.

Additional explosions were reported in downtown Al-Sulaymaniyah near the airport and in the Branan mountain area.

Kurdish authorities have not issued official updates on the incidents.

The Kurdistan Region has recently faced heightened security tensions, with strategic locations —including Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport— frequently targeted by rockets and drones amid ongoing confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.