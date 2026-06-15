Iran: Ending war in Lebanon is integral part of agreement with Washington

Shafaq News- Tehran

The ending of the war in Lebanon forms an integral part of the agreement, which is scheduled to be signed officially on June 19, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday, adding that the United States still faces “a long road” to gain the trust of the Iranian people.

In a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said after nearly 100 days of developments and confrontations, a final agreement had been reached the previous night to end the conflict on all fronts.

“The agreement is an important step toward de-escalation and ending a war that caused significant damage to countries across the region and to Iran itself,” he noted, affirming that the memorandum clearly addresses Iran’s frozen assets and post-war reconstruction.

“The issue of frozen assets is a right belonging to Iran, not a concession from the United States,” he said, revealing that reconstruction efforts related to an “unjust war involving war crimes were also explicitly included in the memorandum.”

Baqaei also stressed that sanctions relief remains a central pillar of Iran’s negotiating strategy with Washington. “The United States is expected to remove primary, secondary, and international sanctions, including those related to Iran’s nuclear program.”

Iran will work during 60 days to reach a final and comprehensive agreement on the outstanding issues covered by the memorandum, the spokesperson vowed, stating that once the memorandum is signed on Friday, Iran will be able to sell oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals without restrictions.

Baqaei also denied reports that Tehran intends to impose transit fees on ships passing through regional waterways. However, he clarified that costs associated with navigation services and marine environmental protection “would need to be addressed through joint mechanisms between Iran and Oman.”

On the nuclear issue, Baqaei said Iran and the United States have not yet held extensive discussions on the technical details of the nuclear dossier. Iran’s position remains focused on uranium enrichment and its rights as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as well as discussions concerning higher levels of enrichment, Baqaei claimed.