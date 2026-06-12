Prospective US-Iran pact prompts Lebanon de-escalation

Shafaq News- Washington

A prospective US-Iran agreement could bring an end to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, a US official told AFP on Friday, pointing to progress in the negotiations.

Israel's Channel 12 also reported that US President Donald Trump informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the proposed accord was "excellent" and that the time had come to end the war.

The broadcaster, citing a source familiar with the discussions, indicated that Israel's political leadership had instructed the military to scale back operations in southern Lebanon to avoid undermining the prospective deal.

Earlier today, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that the United States and Iran had reached a final text for a peace agreement, describing it as closer to implementation than at any point since negotiations began.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced that assessment, noting that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding "has never been closer" to entering into force and that further details would be released later.

Despite signs of progress from both sides, conflicting accounts continued to emerge over the substance of the arrangement and how close it is to completion. A senior US administration official previously told Shafaq News that the understanding would require Iran to remove its existing stockpile of nuclear material and dismantle infrastructure associated with its nuclear program.

Neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly released the text of the proposed accord.