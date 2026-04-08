Iran conditions Islamabad talks on halt to Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has informed mediators with the US that it will only participate in talks in Pakistan if the current ceasefire includes Lebanon, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources described as familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a phone call, that the proposed 10-point plan represents a framework to end the war, including a ceasefire in Lebanon, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency. Pezeshkian emphasized that the plan aims to halt hostilities and create conditions for broader de-escalation, stressing that ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz is “contingent on a complete cessation of attacks.”

Earlier, Iran blocked tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz after Israel launched its most devastating assault on Lebanon since the truce was announced, with Tehran warning it may abandon the truce entirely.