Israeli strike kills Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza City amid ceasefire

Shafaq News- Gaza

Qatar-based Al Jazeera on Wednesday reported the killing of one of its correspondents in an Israeli strike in Gaza City, amid continued hostilities despite a US-brokered ceasefire.

The network stated that Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent Mohammed Wishah’s car was hit while he was driving on the main road, bringing the number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 2023 to 262.

Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Wishah has been killed by an Israeli drone attack in the besieged Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/flwwvTRI4n — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 8, 2026

It also pointed to worsening conditions in Gaza City, citing ongoing Israeli military activity despite the ceasefire and alleging repeated violations. The Gaza Government Media Office recorded around 2,000 breaches since the truce took effect on October 11, 2025.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 736 Palestinians have been killed and 2,035 injured since the ceasefire began, raising the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 72,315 deaths and 172,137 injuries.

Read more: Gaza journalists: A profession under fire