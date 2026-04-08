Hezbollah vows retaliation after Israeli strikes kill civilians in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Wednesday asserted its “legitimate and legal right” to respond to Israeli strikes across Lebanon following a wave of attacks that Lebanese authorities say caused mass civilian casualties.

In a statement, the group accused Israel of targeting residential areas, indicating that dozens of airstrikes hit Beirut, its southern suburbs, as well as Saida, southern Lebanon, and the Beqaa. It warned that the victims’ blood “will not go in vain,” pledging to continue confronting Israeli operations and defending Lebanese territory.

Earlier today, Israeli forces carried out around 100 strikes across Lebanon within 10 minutes, killing at least 89 people and injuring 722 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Iran responded by moving to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning it may reconsider the ceasefire if operations in Lebanon continue. An informed source told Tasnim News Agency that Tehran is reviewing the option of withdrawing from the truce, describing the strikes as a violation of what it considers a comprehensive agreement, while Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliamentary National Security Committee, stressed that any ceasefire must apply across all fronts.

US President Donald Trump, however, indicated that Israeli activity in Lebanon falls outside the ceasefire arrangement with Iran, describing it as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah.