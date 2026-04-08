Netanyahu says deal not end of battle, but preparation for next phase

Shafaq News- Middle East

The agreement between Washington and Tehran is a step toward future developments, not an end to the conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Wednesday, asserting that “Israel’s strength comes from Iran’s weakness.”

In his first remarks following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the agreement with Iran, Netanyahu said Israel has achieved tremendous accomplishments. “Iran is now weaker, and we have become stronger,” he stressed, adding, “We are at a stage on the path to achieving our goals. Had we not launched this war, Iran would have reached its objective of developing nuclear weapons.”

Netanyahu claimed that Israel had halted Iran’s missile production efforts, while acknowledging that the threat still exists. He also claimed that Israeli forces destroyed missile factories, targeted multiple Iranian nuclear facilities, and killed nuclear scientists.

The Israeli PM further stated that Israel struck Iran’s financial networks, as well as steel and weapons factories, and destroyed parts of its naval and air infrastructure. He added that Israeli operations had dealt Hezbollah its most significant blow since what he referred to as the “pager operation.”