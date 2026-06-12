Pakistan: US-Iran peace text finalized

Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Washington/ Tehran

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Friday that the United States and Iran had agreed on a final text for a peace agreement, describing the deal as the closest it has ever been to implementation.

Sharif said Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides, was aware of “incessant misinformation campaign” aimed at undermining the negotiations. "A final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached,” and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides on the next steps, he added.

Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2026

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding “has never been closer" to implementation, adding that its details would be made public at the appropriate time.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 12, 2026

Conflicting public accounts emerged from Washington and Tehran over the content and status of the understanding. A senior US administration official told Shafaq News that the agreement requires Iran to destroy and remove its existing nuclear material and dismantle infrastructure associated with its nuclear program.