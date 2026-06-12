11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Pakistan: US-Iran peace text finalized

Pakistan: US-Iran peace text finalized
2026-06-12T16:45:07+00:00

Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Washington/ Tehran

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Friday that the United States and Iran had agreed on a final text for a peace agreement, describing the deal as the closest it has ever been to implementation.

Sharif said Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides, was aware of “incessant misinformation campaign” aimed at undermining the negotiations. "A final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached,” and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides on the next steps, he added.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding “has never been closer" to implementation, adding that its details would be made public at the appropriate time.

Conflicting public accounts emerged from Washington and Tehran over the content and status of the understanding. A senior US administration official told Shafaq News that the agreement requires Iran to destroy and remove its existing nuclear material and dismantle infrastructure associated with its nuclear program.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon