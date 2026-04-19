Iran warns of consequences over US blockade

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezhakian on Sunday discussed regional developments and ongoing negotiations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Iranian Presidency, Pezhakian criticized what he described as continued US “non-commitment and provocative” actions, particularly the naval blockade imposed on Iran, calling it a violation of ceasefire understandings and international law.

He also pointed to Tehran’s readiness to defend itself against any escalation involving the United States or Israel, warning that further tensions could have broader consequences for regional and global security.

For his part, Sharif briefed Pezhakian on his recent consultations with regional countries.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said Washington will send Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to Pakistan to resume talks with Iran. Witkoff is expected in Islamabad on April 20 ahead of discussions scheduled for Tuesday. Trump added that Jared Kushner will also take part, while Vice President JD Vance will remain involved without traveling. However, Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran has not yet decided whether to send a negotiating team, with talks unlikely to proceed while the US naval blockade remains in effect.

Iran and the United States agreed on April 8 to a two-week ceasefire, followed by a round of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, which ended without tangible results. Although a resumption of hostilities has not been officially declared, tensions remain high following the United States’ imposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk