Iran’s Baqaei: US talks not at decisive stage despite Pakistan mediation

Shafaq News- Tehran

Negotiations between Iran and the United States have not reached a decisive stage despite ongoing mediation efforts and the arrival of Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Friday.

Baqaei stated, according to Tasnim news agency, that negotiations are currently focused on ending the war “on all fronts, including Lebanon,” while discussions related to Iran’s nuclear file are not on the agenda at this stage, adding that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Washington's naval blockade on Iran must also be included in the talks.

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Earlier today, Iran reappointed Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to head Tehran’s negotiating delegation in talks with the United States, and Baqaei as the delegation’s official spokesperson.