Hezbollah hails Iranian stance on Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah welcomed on Monday Iran’s support for Lebanon, adding that recent developments were a step toward the “full liberation” of Lebanese territory and the reconstruction of areas damaged during the war.

In a statement, the group expressed appreciation for Tehran’s support for Lebanon, its people, and the “resistance,” as well as its insistence that Lebanon remain part of any understandings or settlements.

Hezbollah also stated that “the enemy must understand that there is no return to the situation that existed before March 2,” referring to changes brought about by the recent confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah.

The current developments, the group added, represent “a prelude to completing the path of full liberation of Lebanese territory,” as well as securing the return of prisoners and displaced residents, particularly those from border villages. “The next phase would focus on rebuilding areas damaged by the war.”

Hezbollah urged residents of border regions and displaced people to wait for guidance from the relevant authorities before returning to their villages and towns, explaining that the measure was intended to avoid risks that could result from possible Israeli violations or security incidents.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stressed that ending the war in Lebanon forms “an integral part” of the agreement, which is scheduled to be formally signed on Friday. Baqaei said the memorandum was reached after months of negotiations and would serve as a framework for further discussions on sanctions relief and other outstanding issues between Iran and the United States.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, which includes a ceasefire in Lebanon. Aoun said he valued the agreement's acknowledgment of Lebanon's particular circumstances, while Berri stressed that the memorandum preserves Lebanon's full sovereignty without compromising the country's independence or freedom of national decision-making.