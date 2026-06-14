US, Iran announce completion of peace deal

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday the completion of a deal with Iran and authorized the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade.

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow,” Trump stated.

Meanwhile, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, told Iranian state television (IRIB) that two measures would take effect on June 15 in the morning. "First, the permanent and instant end of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. Second, the lifting and termination of the naval blockade that the United States had imposed against Tehran." Iran's obligations under the agreement will begin after the signing ceremony on Friday.

A Qatari delegation spent the past two days in Tehran to finalize discussions on the text of the Islamabad Memorandum between Iran and the United States, Gharibabadi said, adding that negotiations lasted more than 14 hours, during which Iran presented its final amendments, most of which were accepted, allowing the memorandum to be finalized.

Earlier today, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif declared that the agreement will be formally signed during a ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland. He also noted that the deal includes the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts.