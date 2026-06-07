Trump: Netanyahu must accept any US-Iran deal

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have "no choice" but to accept any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.

Trump told the Financial Times that the Iranian attack would not derail ongoing talks between the United States and Iran. However, he warned that Washington could resort to military action or continue its economic blockade if negotiations fail to produce a deal.

Earlier today, the US president called on Iran to resume negotiations and finalize an agreement, adding that Tehran had already expended its missile arsenal and that further escalation served no purpose.

Iran launched on July 7 ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs. According to Israeli media outlets, Israel raised its alert level and Netanyahu held emergency security consultations with Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior security officials to discuss a possible response.