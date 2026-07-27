Drone crashes at Haditha Dam compound in al-Anbar

Shafaq News- al-Anbar

A drone crashed inside the residential compound of the Haditha Dam in Iraq's al-Anbar province on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The crash caused no injuries among civilians or workers at the site. Security forces cordoned off the location, and authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances.

Earlier today in the southern province of Babil, the Media Crisis Cell, the provincial body that coordinates official information during emergencies, said that a drone fell in a remote agricultural area without causing casualties or damage.