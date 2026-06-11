Iraq accelerates Basra-Haditha oil pipeline project

Shafaq News- Basra

Work on Iraq's strategic Basra-Haditha crude oil pipeline is accelerating as authorities seek to strengthen domestic fuel supplies and expand export options beyond the Strait of Hormuz, a source familiar with the project told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source said the government has given high priority to the pipeline, which is designed to transport crude from southern oil fields to refineries in central and southern Iraq while linking the country's export network to Jordan, Syria, and Turkiye.

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According to the source, a delegation from the Oil Ministry led by the head of the Oil Projects Company visited Germany last month and held talks with the manufacturer of steel plates used in the 56-inch pipeline to review production and shipping arrangements.

Part of the required materials has already been completed, while work continues on the remaining sections, the source said, adding that efforts are underway to expedite shipments to Iraq despite regional challenges affecting supply chains.

The Basra-Haditha pipeline is one of Iraq's largest energy infrastructure projects. Stretching more than 600 kilometers, the line is designed to carry over 2.25 million barrels of crude oil per day and provide alternative export routes in the event of disruptions to Gulf shipping lanes.