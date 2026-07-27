Tehran seeks stronger security ties with Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will strengthen cooperation and coordination with Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI) to counter "terrorist groups," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated on Monday.

The cooperation falls within the framework of the Iraq-Iran security agreement, under which Baghdad committed to disarm Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region and relocate them away from the shared border.

Over the past month, Iran has intensified military operations against the groups, carrying out nearly 20 drone and missile strikes on sites in Al-Sulaymaniyah and western Erbil. At least nine opposition members were killed and six wounded.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan?