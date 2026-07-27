Gold prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil on Monday, with 21-carat gold hovering around 860,000 Iraqi dinars ($656) per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold was selling for 858,000 IQD ($655) per mithqal and buying at 854,000 IQD ($652), up from 852,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 828,000 IQD ($632) per mithqal, with a buying price of 824,000 IQD ($629).

In jewellery stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 860,000 and 870,000 IQD ($656-$664) per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for 830,000-840,000 IQD ($634-$641).

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 905,000 IQD ($691) per mithqal, 21-carat gold for 865,000 IQD ($660), and 18-carat gold for 742,000 IQD ($566).