Iraq’s al-Anbar: Chickenpox outbreak among students “Not Alarming”

Shafaq News/ On Friday, health authorities in Iraq’s western al-Anbar province confirmed several chickenpox cases among students in Haditha district, describing the situation as “stable and under control.”

Mohammed Sabah Dawood, Director of the Public Health Department at al-Anbar Health Directorate, told our agency that the infections are “within expected levels and not alarming,” adding that health teams have been “monitoring the situation daily” and implemented precautionary measures immediately after detection.

He noted that infected students were placed on mandatory leave to prevent further spread.

“All indicators suggest that the situation is receding in line with adherence to the implemented health measures,” Dawood asserted, calling for continued cooperation between school staff, parents, and health personnel to ensure student safety.

What is Chickenpox?

Chickenpox (varicella) is a highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which spreads through airborne droplets and contact with blister fluid. Common in school-aged children, it typically presents with an itchy rash, fever, and fatigue. Additionally, the incubation period ranges from 10 to 21 days, with individuals contagious from one to two days before symptom onset until all blisters have scabbed.