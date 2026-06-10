US cautions Iran will face consequences for delaying deal

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Iran would “pay the price” for delaying an agreement with Washington, arguing that Tehran had missed an opportunity to secure favorable terms.

Trump also claimed much of Iran's military infrastructure had been destroyed.

The United States launched a new round of strikes on air-defense and radar sites in southern Iran following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command (CENTCOM) described the operation as a self-defense measure, while Tehran denied any involvement in the incident.

Speaking previously to ABC News, Trump defended the US military response while expressing confidence that diplomatic contacts could continue despite the latest escalation.

Iran later announced a drone attack targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to the country's central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Washington and Tehran have been negotiating an end to the war that erupted on Feb. 28 after US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian attacks on US and Israeli-linked targets across the Gulf. One of the main obstacles remains Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, with Trump repeatedly insisting that any agreement must prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and address the future of its enriched uranium reserves.

Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaei, however, stated on June 5 that progress depends on the release of $24 billion in Iranian assets frozen under US sanctions. He argued that unresolved provisions in the draft framework require further clarification and accused Washington of seeking to impose its own conditions while leaving Tehran’s concerns unaddressed.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence