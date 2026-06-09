Trump backs 'strong' response as US hits Iranian military infrastructure

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended ongoing strikes against Iran, saying Washington's response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz should be "very strong" and "very powerful."

Speaking to ABC News while the operation was underway, Trump said, "I think it's very important to respond," adding that he still believed a previously negotiated deal with Iran could remain on track despite the escalation.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced what it described as self-defense strikes against Iran in retaliation for the helicopter incident. Tehran, however, had rejected the accusation, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying Iran was not behind the attack and that no deliberate action had targeted the aircraft.

Iranian media reported that the strikes targeted several sites in southern Iran, including naval facilities in Sirik and Jask, air defense positions in Bandar Abbas and Minab, and facilities at Qeshm Port.

Meanwhile, Fox News, citing a US official, noted that the operation remains ongoing, with strikes targeting Iranian air defense systems and radar installations.