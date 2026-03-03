Trump rules out Iran talks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded following US strikes, adding that he would not enter negotiations with Tehran at this stage.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump revealed that Iran had attempted to open communication channels with Washington, but he rejected the outreach, arguing that the opportunity for dialogue had passed.

He further asserted that Iran’s air and naval defenses, as well as its command-and-control systems, were destroyed. The strikes, he contended, achieved their core military objectives and significantly curtailed Tehran’s ability to respond or reposition its forces.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, targeting senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his adviser Ali Shamkhani, along with several military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran retaliated by targeting Israel and US bases in the Gulf states and the Kurdistan Region.

