Iran’s Pezeshkian: US accord could create new regional reality

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that the memorandum of understanding reached with the United States could resolve longstanding disputes and create “new conditions” in Iran and across the region if fully implemented.

Pezeshkian noted, in remarks carried by Iranian media, that details would be disclosed “at the appropriate time” and revealed that more than 90% of the members of Iran's Supreme National Security Council supported the accord after extensive discussions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, meanwhile, warned Washington against failing to honor its commitments, stressing that Tehran is considering diplomatic and military responses should the current understandings collapse during the 60-day implementation period.

Citing past tensions with the United States, Baqaei urged caution and said that Iran's armed forces remain on full alert.

US President Donald Trump also announced that ships had begun moving through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies, following the agreement that stipulates reopening the waterway and ending the US naval blockade.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran not to impose transit fees on vessels using the route. “We will do everything in our power to ensure there is no toll,” Macron told TF1 television, saying that France and Britain could rapidly deploy a joint mission if necessary and that the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was ready to move to the area within days.