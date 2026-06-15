First LNG shipment passes through Hormuz since US-Iran deal

Shafaq News- Middle East

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz heading east on Monday, marking the first shipment since the United States and Iran reached a peace agreement, according to vessel-tracking data cited by Reuters.

Operated by India's Petronet, the vessel continued toward the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

The US-Iran deal included the reopening of the Strait, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies, and the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the priority now is the swift and full implementation of the agreement by all parties, adding that freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway must be restored “toll-free.”