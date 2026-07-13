Islamabad memorandum practically over, Baqaei says

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Foreign Ministry declared Monday that the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States in Islamabad has "practically ended," warning that all American bases in the region fall within Iran's target bank.

FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a press conference that the Islamabad memorandum, signed on June 17, has entered a state of crisis as Washington is gutting various provisions of the agreement's 14 articles from the very first days of its signing.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei held Washington directly responsible for the latest incidents, saying the United States was attempting to bypass the safe navigation route coordinated with Iran. The memorandum was drafted in precise terms specifically because of Iran's "justified suspicion and complete distrust" of the United States, leaving no room for unilateral interpretation, he said.

"Commitment for commitment, as long as the other side persists in violating its commitments, Iran will likewise refrain from carrying out its obligations," he warned, adding that Tehran target US bases, facilities, and positions used to launch attacks against it, including American logistical infrastructure, and "has not attacked, and will not attack, any country in the region."

Iran will use all available international means to document what Baqaei described as crimes committed against the Iranian people and pursue justice.

On the nuclear file, the country will not grant IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi access to its nuclear facilities, Baqaei confirmed.