Tehran denounces ‘illegal’ US military aggression

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran accused the United States of violating international law and the United Nations Charter by carrying out a “military aggression” against the country’s southern Hormozgan province, the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that Iranian forces conducted “heavy strikes” against US bases and interests in the region, identifying them as launch points for recent US attacks, while warning of further retaliation if operations continue. It also urged neighboring Gulf countries to prevent their territories and infrastructure from being used for operations involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

Earlier today, the US launched three waves of “self-defense strikes” against military targets in southern Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated that the raid was carried out in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran maintained that no deliberate action had targeted the aircraft. Iran retaliated with a drone operation targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.