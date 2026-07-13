Asaib ahl al-Haq: Iraqi premiers' Washington visits yielded nothing

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Past visits by Iraqi prime ministers to Washington produced no concrete results for Iraq, Sadiqoon* bloc lawmaker Mohammed al-Baldawi said Monday, urging Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to break that pattern during his current trip to the United States.

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Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News that the previous governments signed multiple agreements with Washington that “never reached implementation,” singling out the “security agreement” that failed to meet its objectives during the ISIS advance into Iraqi territory. The United States has since continued to impose sanctions on Iraqi banks and individuals, blocked Baghdad from purchasing air defense systems and advanced weapons, and restricted contracts with international companies for developing Iraq's electricity sector.

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"The problem is not Iraq's commitment, but Washington's willingness to implement what is agreed upon," al-Baldawi said, adding that Iraq supports balanced relations with all countries but expects reciprocity.

Al-Zaidi's visit, he said, should prioritize strengthening Iraq's sovereignty and defensive capabilities, lifting sanctions on Iraqi banks and individuals, and encouraging American investment.

Al-Zaidi departed Baghdad early Monday at the head of an official government and economic delegation for a formal visit to the United States.

Read more: US-Iraq security agreements keep failing

*Sadiqoon is the political wing of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, an Iran-aligned Iraqi Shiite armed faction that holds seats in Iraq's parliament.