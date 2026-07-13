New explosions hit Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island

Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions were heard Monday near the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, Iranian state media reported, citing residents.

Mehr News Agency said the blasts may indicate clashes in the waters of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, the US Central Command reported another wave of strikes against Iran, targeting multiple sites with precision-guided munitions. Iran responded by targeting US facilities in Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain.