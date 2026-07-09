Fresh blasts hit Iran’s Bushehr

Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions rocked the southern Iranian city of Bushehr on Thursday, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported, a day after the United States targeted the same city.

No details were immediately available about the cause of the blasts, where they occurred, or whether they caused any casualties or damage. Iranian authorities have yet to comment.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed striking 90 military sites along Iran’s coastline, claiming the attacks were designed to weaken Tehran’s ability to target commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

Iran, meanwhile, launched several missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, describing the operation as the first phase of its retaliation.